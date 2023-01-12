Odisha Builds World's Largest Hockey Stadium In Terms Of Seating Capacity In Rourkela

All section
Odisha,  12 Jan 2023

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 5 inaugurated the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium situated at Rourkela. The stadium has been named after the tribal leader, Birsa Munda who was a famous freedom fighter. The total capacity of the stadium is 21,000 and it is the largest all-seater field hockey stadium in the world. The Rourkela facility will host the Men's World Cup Hockey, organized by the FIH, along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The tournament will be held between January 13 and 29.

