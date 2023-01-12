All section
Odisha Builds World's Largest Hockey Stadium In Terms Of Seating Capacity In Rourkela
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha, 12 Jan 2023 4:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 5 inaugurated the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium situated at Rourkela. The stadium has been named after the tribal leader, Birsa Munda who was a famous freedom fighter. The total capacity of the stadium is 21,000 and it is the largest all-seater field hockey stadium in the world. The Rourkela facility will host the Men's World Cup Hockey, organized by the FIH, along with Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. The tournament will be held between January 13 and 29.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
