The Logical Indian Crew

Odisha: BSF Distributes Sewing Machines, Clothing To 1600 Needy Citizens Under Civic Action Programme

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Odisha,  17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

A Twitter video shared by BSF Command Raipur on December 15 shows visuals from Civic Action Programme organised by BSF in the LWE affected Swabhiman Aanchal region, Malkangiri district, Odisha. During the event, clothes, blankets, stationery and sewing machines were distributed to nearly 1600 needy citizens. The civic action programme, approved by the Home Ministry, is being carried out by Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal - the four paramilitary forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations. The programme will be carried out in nine worst Naxal-hit states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
