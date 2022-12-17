All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha: BSF Distributes Sewing Machines, Clothing To 1600 Needy Citizens Under Civic Action Programme
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Odisha, 17 Dec 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
A Twitter video shared by BSF Command Raipur on December 15 shows visuals from Civic Action Programme organised by BSF in the LWE affected Swabhiman Aanchal region, Malkangiri district, Odisha. During the event, clothes, blankets, stationery and sewing machines were distributed to nearly 1600 needy citizens. The civic action programme, approved by the Home Ministry, is being carried out by Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, Indo Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal - the four paramilitary forces engaged in anti-Naxal operations. The programme will be carried out in nine worst Naxal-hit states - Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.
