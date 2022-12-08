All section
The Logical Indian Crew
'Occasion For India To Be Proud': PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meet in Delhi Ahead of G20 Summit
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 8 Dec 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 5 chaired an all-party meeting in light of India’s G20 Presidency in Delhi. Interacting with leaders from all parties, PM Modi said India’s G20 Presidency is an occasion for the country to be proud of. The PM sought their cooperation to make it a big success, while opposition leaders urged him to use the opportunity for the country’s benefit. He pointed out the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the big metros, bringing out the uniqueness of each part of the nation.
