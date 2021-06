Now You Can Check How Many Unauthorised SIM Cards Are Registered In Your Name And Deactivate Them

The new website launched by the Department of Telecom will help people identify the number of mobile connections issued in their name. After identifying the unauthorised numbers, people can request to block the numbers issued in their name but not used by them. Consumers can visit the website https://www.tafcop.dgtelecom.gov.in/ for further details.