The Logical Indian Crew
"Now We Are Going Back To Moon": NASA Launches Mega Rocket Artemis Into Space
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 17 Nov 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
NASA successfully launched the Artemis 1 mission of the American space agency from Florida's Kennedy Space Centre on November 16. NASA streamed the event live on its various social media handles and posted short clips on Twitter. "Now we are going back to the Moon, not just for the sake of going to the Moon, but to learn how to live on the Moon in order to prepare to send humans all the way to Mars," NASA administrator Bill Nelson told a news conference after the launch. Known as Artemis I, the mission is a critical part of NASA’s Moon to Mars exploration approach, in which the agency explores for the benefit of humanity.
