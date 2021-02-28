"Not Allowed To Show Truth, I Quit": ABP News Reporter Resigns At Farmers Protest Site
Uttar Pradesh | 28 Feb 2021 10:11 AM GMT
An ABP News reporter, Rakshit Singh, quit his job at the farmers' mahapanchayat in Meerut as he was not being allowed to "report the truth on the farmers' protest". The video of Rakshit Singh announcing his resignation at the site has gone viral.
"I don't want this job. I wanted to work because I wanted to speak the truth. And I wasn't allowed to do it," said Rakshit Singh, who covered banking and finance for the channel.
After Rakshit's public resignation, he tweeted three videos. "My parents gave me an education with the money earned through their sweat and blood. I chose this profession. Why did I choose this profession?" he said, adding that he wanted to show the truth, but he is not being allowed.
Rakshit also said that it has come to a point where journalists from many media organisations have to take off their IDs to report. "I couldn't tolerate it, so I quit," he said.
