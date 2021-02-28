"Not Allowed To Show Truth, I Quit": ABP News Reporter Resigns At Farmers Protest Site

"I don't want this job. I wanted to work because I wanted to speak the truth. And I wasn't allowed to do it," said Rakshit Singh, who covered banking and finance for the channel.

After Rakshit's public resignation, he tweeted three videos. "My parents gave me an education with the money earned through their sweat and blood. I chose this profession. Why did I choose this profession?" he said, adding that he wanted to show the truth, but he is not being allowed.

Rakshit also said that it has come to a point where journalists from many media organisations have to take off their IDs to report. "I couldn't tolerate it, so I quit," he said.