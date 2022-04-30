All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Noida: Muslim Youths Hand Out Cold Beverages to Hanuman Jayanti Procession Walkers

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

Uttar Pradesh,  30 April 2022 5:10 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

In Uttar Pradesh's Noida, communal peace was seen during the Hanuman Jayanti celebration. In Noida on 18 April, Muslim youths provided cold refreshments to Hanuman Jayanti procession walkers. Hanuman Jayanti was marked on April 16 this year and was celebrated throughout the country. Lord Hanuman is revered as one of Lord Ram's most ardent supporters, and his birthday is celebrated as Hanuman Jayanti. His adherents celebrate the holiday with great zeal and enthusiasm.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Aditya Pran Changkakati
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Select A Tag 
Noida 
Muslim Youths 
Hanuman Jayanti Procession 

Must Reads

Telangana Becomes First State To Establish Map Room Which Will Help Improve Scheme Implementation
Old Photo Of Banner Appealing Not To Offer Prayers On Road In Meerut Viral Attributing To Agra Incident
Old Video Of Muslim People Fighting During Iftar Passed As Recent
This Tamil Nadu Startup Is Taking Oral Healthcare To Rural India With Its 'Portable Dental Clinic'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X