The Logical Indian Crew
'No Honking, No Overtaking': People In Mizoram Follow Traffic Discipline, Netizens Impressed
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Mizoram, 13 Dec 2022 9:55 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A video from Aizawl, Mizoram, is going viral, showing traffic moving effortlessly in the city sans the chaos.In the video, shared by Journalist @JournoPranay, you can see cars parked on the right side of the road while other vehicles are seen moving in a queue without honking or even overtaking. On the same street, there is a separate lane for two-wheelers, and it is noteworthy that almost all riders on the two-wheelers are wearing helmets. 'I wish such a scene could be created in the country's capital Delhi as well," he wrote.
