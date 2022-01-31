All section
Caste discrimination
Videos

Nightingale Of The Nation, Lata Mangeshkar Tested Covid Positive

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

India,  31 Jan 2022 3:46 PM GMT

Ankita Singh

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Singer Lata Mangeshkar has been hospitalised after she tested positive for Covid-19. She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital on 8th January in Mumbai. Her niece Rachana Shah confirmed the news to ANI and said she has mild symptoms. The 92-year-old singer has recorded songs in several languages in more than 1,000 Hindi films. She is the recipient of three National Film Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Bharat Ratna, among other national awards. In 2021, The veteran, also known as the Nightingale of India, had donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for coronavirus-related works in Maharashtra.

Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
