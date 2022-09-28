All section
NGO Removes Over 100,000 KG Of Plastic From Great Garbage Patch In The Ocean

Others/World,  28 Sep 2022 4:13 AM GMT

A non-profit organization has removed 100,000 kg of plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP)- a collection of marine debris in the North Pacific Ocean, an area between Hawaii and California, where litter and debris accumulate.

