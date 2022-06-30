All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos

New SAI Guidelines Emphasises On Recruiting More Female Coaches; Here's Why

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Writer: Aditya Pran Changkakati  (Video Journalist) 

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

India,  30 Jun 2022 12:31 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Aditya Pran Changkakati

Video Journalist

A multimedia journalist with a keen interest and observance of rural development, healthcare, and civic issues.

See article by Aditya Pran Changkakati

The Sports Authority of India issued a set of guidelines for all National Sports Federations to follow in June 2022. These are to ensure the safety of women athletes at all competitions and training camps, be it domestic or international.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Aditya Pran Changkakati
Select A Tag 
New SAI Guidelines 
Female Coaches 
SAI 
Sports Authority of India 

Must Reads

My Story: 'What Mountains Will Teach You, No Classroom Ever Will'
No, Buddhists Did Not Clash With Muslims As Claimed By Zee News! Viral Report Is Circulated Without Context
This Image Shows Bal Thackeray Applying Tilak On Eknath Shinde's Forehead? No, Viral Claim Is False
My Story: 'I Became An Orphan When I Was 15, And I Have Earned Enough, But Don't Have Anyone To Celebrate With'
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X