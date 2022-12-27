All section
New Delhi: Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur Launches New Dashboard For Khelo India
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Delhi, 27 Dec 2022 12:52 PM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Youth Affairs & Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur launched Khelo India's new Dashboard in New Delhi on December 23. The Dashboard includes all the statistical data related to the Khelo India Scheme and the Khelo India events. It will be updated in real time, and it aims to be a unique one-stop platform for the citizens to access all the information regarding various offerings of the Khelo India Scheme. Speaking on occasion, Thakur said that easy accessibility and transparency have always been the government's top priority, and the Dashboard is a step towards the same. He also stated that information about playgrounds with geotagging is available on this Dashboard.
