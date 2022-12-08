All section
New Delhi: President Murmu Confers National Awards To 52 People With Disabilities

Delhi,  8 Dec 2022 4:05 AM GMT

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, President Droupadi Murmu felicitated 52 such people for their laudable contributions in various fields in Delhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted his government has taken many initiatives to create opportunities for them so as to enable them to shine. Among the awardees was Pooja Ojha, Divyang watersports para player from Madhya Pradesh, who suffers from 80 per cent locomotor disability. A para-canoe sportsperson, Ojha has represented India in Thailand, Hungary, Japan, and Canada. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel, congratulated Pooja and wished her well for a successful future.

