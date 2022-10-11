All section
New Combat Uniform For IAF Unveiled On Air Force Day
11 Oct 2022
A new combat uniform for the Indian Air Force (IAF) was unveiled on October 8 on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day. At the event in Chandigarh, five officers were seen wearing the new uniform - designed to camouflage themselves in nature. The new uniform has a unique functional design and details. Five officers including a female officer marched displaying the uniform at the Air Force Day event. They were followed by two more officers who displayed the air force’s newly designed combat t-shirt - a new addition to the institution.
