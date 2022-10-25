All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Negligence Of Health Department In Azamgarh Brought To Light As Patients Unable To Avail Ayushman Card Benefits

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Uttar Pradesh,  25 Oct 2022 4:02 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

Negligence of the health department in Azamgarh has been brought to light as patients are unable to avail any benefit of an Ayushman card in private hospitals. The district administration did not take any action against such medical facilities. Harishchand's son (35), a resident of Hydel, located in Sidhari of the city, was injured in an accident. The father took his son to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the staff kept him in their care for a while before informing them that no doctors were available to treat the patient. The helpless father loaded his son onto the handcart and headed home. Harishchand stated that the private hospital does not provide any benefits from the government's Ayushman card.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
Negligence 
Health 
Department 
Azamgarh 
Light 
Patients 
Unable 
Avail 
Ayushman 
Card 
Benefits 

Must Reads

Old Video From 2020 Shared As Recent Statement By Arvind Kejriwal On Bilkis Bano Case
Unrelated Images Of Lalu Yadav Viral With Claim Of He Faking His Illness To Avoid Jail
From School Student To Indian Army Soldier, Major Amit Kumar Meets PM Modi Again After 21 Years
India Dominates Top 10 Most Polluted Cities In Asia; Only 1 City Has Best Air Quality
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X