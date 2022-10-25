All section
Negligence Of Health Department In Azamgarh Brought To Light As Patients Unable To Avail Ayushman Card Benefits
Uttar Pradesh, 25 Oct 2022 4:02 AM GMT
Negligence of the health department in Azamgarh has been brought to light as patients are unable to avail any benefit of an Ayushman card in private hospitals. The district administration did not take any action against such medical facilities. Harishchand's son (35), a resident of Hydel, located in Sidhari of the city, was injured in an accident. The father took his son to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where the staff kept him in their care for a while before informing them that no doctors were available to treat the patient. The helpless father loaded his son onto the handcart and headed home. Harishchand stated that the private hospital does not provide any benefits from the government's Ayushman card.
