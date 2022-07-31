All section
Neeraj Chopra Thanks Govt, Federation For Active Support After Winning Silver Medal
Writer: Tareen Hussain
31 July 2022
Editor : Ankita Singh
On 24 July 2022, after winning, Neeraj Chopra said, "I thank federation, SAI Media and the government for the active support to Indian sports. Who additionally provided me with a foreign coach for my training so I could participate in international tournaments. I hope that our country continues to make progress in sports and that our nation advances in athletics. Thank you so much."
