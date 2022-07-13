All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

Neeraj Chopra Sets New National Record At Diamond League In Stockholm

Tareen Hussain

Writer: Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Remote Intern

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

Others/World,  13 July 2022 8:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Tareen Hussain

Remote Intern

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tareen Hussain

On 30 July, In the javelin throw event at the Diamond League in Stockholm, Neeraj Chopra set a new personal best and broke his own national record. Chopra surpassed his previous best, which he had set two weeks prior in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, with a throw of 89.94 metres on his first attempt. Despite setting a new record, Neeraj couldn’t take the gold as he ended up second in the contest.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tareen Hussain
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Select A Tag 
Neeraj Chopra 
National Record 
Diamond League 
Stockholm 

Must Reads

PM Modi Wore Two Different Outfits For National Emblem Unveiling Ceremony? No, Viral Claim Is False
Inclusive Approach! Assam Government Appoints 280 Specially-Abled Candidates As Teachers
Serum Institute To Manufacture India's 1st Vaccine To Prevent Cervical Cancer, Gets DGCI Nod
Shooting World Cup: India's Mehuli Ghosh & Tushar Mane Clinch 2nd Gold, Palak & Shiva Bag Bronze
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X