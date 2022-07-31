All section
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Maiden World Championship Final
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Others/World, 31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m. The 24-year-old Indian, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. The medal round will be held on 24 July (7:05am IST).
