Writer: Tareen Hussain

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Maiden World Championship Final

Others/World,  31 July 2022 6:37 AM GMT

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m. The 24-year-old Indian, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw. The medal round will be held on 24 July (7:05am IST).

