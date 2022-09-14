All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Neeraj Chopra Creates History, Becomes First Indian To Clinch Diamond League
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Others/World, 14 Sep 2022 11:29 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
Zurich: Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, on September 8, achieved yet another historic feat as he became the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League Finals title. Chopra began with a foul but jumped to the top spot with a throw of 88.44m -- his fourth career best -- in his second attempt, which turned out to be his winning effort. He had 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m in his next four throws.
