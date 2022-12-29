All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Videos
The Logical Indian Crew

NCPCR Warns NGOs To Refrain From Showing 'Vulnerable Children In Deplorable Conditions' In Advertisements To Raise Funds

Tarin Hussain

Writer: Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

India,  29 Dec 2022 12:08 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Tarin Hussain

Video Journalist

She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.

See article by Tarin Hussain

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has asked NGOs to refrain from showing "vulnerable children in deplorable condition" in their advertisements to raise funds.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Select A Tag 
NCPCR 
NGO 
Refrain 
Vulnerable 
Children 
Deplorable 
Conditions 
Advertisements 
Raise 
Funds 

Must Reads

Deaths Due To Accident In India Crossed 1.5 Lakh Mark; Uttar Pradesh & Tamil Nadu Tops List
Masks, Sanitisers & RT-PCR Tests: States Undertake Preventive Measures Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
My Story: 'My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit'
Reducing Carbon Footprint! IEX Becomes India's First Carbon-Neutral Power Exchange, Know More
Similar Posts
Watch: Western Railways Paschim Express Successfully Completes 66 Yrs Of Service
Videos

Watch: Western Railway's Paschim Express Successfully Completes 66 Yrs Of Service

The Logical Indian Crew
Watch: Hyderabad Road Caves In; Damages Vehicles & Vegetable Carts, 3 Injured
Videos

Watch: Hyderabad Road Caves In; Damages Vehicles & Vegetable Carts, 3 Injured

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur DM Inspects Night Shelters, Distributes Blankets To Needy People
Videos

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur DM Inspects Night Shelters, Distributes Blankets To Needy People

The Logical Indian Crew
River Crossing Of Sonamarg Completely Frozen As Kashmir Valley Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero Temperature
Videos

River Crossing Of Sonamarg Completely Frozen As Kashmir Valley Continues To Reel Under Sub-Zero...

The Logical Indian Crew
Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai Organizes Cricket Game For 90% Physically Challenged People
Videos

Wheelchair Sports Association Mumbai Organizes Cricket Game For 90% Physically Challenged People

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X