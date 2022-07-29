All section
'Nazariya Badlo, Nazaara Badlega'! This Mumbai Cafe Run By Transgenders Is Winning Hearts
Maharashtra, 29 July 2022 11:45 AM GMT
Bambai Nazariya, a restaurant in Versova, Andheri West in Mumbai, has caught everyone's attention. It promises delicious food and people from the transgender community operate and take care of the cafe.
