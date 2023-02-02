All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
Nature In Pristine Form! Tree Full Of Honeycombs With 100 Hives Seen In Assam’s Udalguri
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Assam, 2 Feb 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Editor : Jayali Wavhal |
She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
The gracing presence of hundreds of beehives inhabiting a tree located in the village of Mazbat in Assam’s Udalguri district has drawn the attention of nature lovers. The bees have inhabited the tree, finding them a haven from the section of greedy people who cut down trees and hunt the bees for their livelihood.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain