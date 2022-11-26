All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
National Integration Tour: President Murmu Meets A Group Of Women From The Hanu-Aryan Village Of Ladakh
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
India, 26 Nov 2022 10:08 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
During the National Integration Tour organised by the Indian Army, President Droupadi Murmu, on November 25, interacted with a group of women from the Hanu-Aryan village in Ladakh. The tour was conducted for 25 ladies of the village, located in the far-flung areas of the Indus valley of Ladakh, to give them a better cultural insight into these places and to spread awareness to the nation about the Hanu Aryan culture through these Buddhist women.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Must Reads
Know About Artists Who Calligraphed Constitution Of India Without Charging A Penny For 2 Years Of Work