The Logical Indian Crew
NASA Orion Spacecraft Returns To Earth After 1.4 Million Miles Journey Around The Moon
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 13 Dec 2022 9:54 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
NASA’s Orion spacecraft landed on Earth after completing the US space agency’s Artemis 1 Moon mission, which kicked off on November 16. It splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, west of Baja, California, at 9:40 a.m. PST on Sunday, December 11, 2022. In a mission that lasted 25.5 days, Orion travelled 40,000 miles beyond the Moon, setting a new distance record of 268,563 miles from Earth for a spacecraft designed to carry a human crew. The total distance travelled by the Orion capsule exceeded 1.4 million miles.
