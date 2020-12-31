Fact Check: Old Image Of PM Modi Shared With Claim Of Him Visiting Church During Christmas

Many people are sharing a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Church claiming that he went to church on Christmas.

The photo is viral on social media in the backdrop of a recent remark of Bajrang Dal on Hindus visiting churches on Christmas day celebrations. On December 5, 2020, Mithu Nath, General-Secretary of Bajrang Dal Cachar district unit, Assam, said that Hindus visiting a church on Christmas will be beaten brutally. One thing to note here is that Bajrang Dal is a member of the RSS family of organisations; BJP is the political progeny of the same RSS family. The photo is being shared online with different captions.

A Twitter user, Bhavya Narasimhamurthy shared the image with the caption, "Someone tag Bajrangdal to this picture. This man is visiting church on Christmas. How dare he?". This tweet has been retweeted over 700 times at the time of reporting.

