Videos

Nagaland: Hundreds Of Men Use Ropes To Pull Truck Out Of Gorge

The Logical Indian Crew
Nagaland   |   31 Jan 2021 10:47 AM GMT
Writer : Tamanna Sahoo | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Tamanna Sahoo
In a viral video, hundreds of men in a small village in Nagaland were seen pulling a truck out of a gorge, using several ropes attached to the vehicle

In a viral video, hundreds of men in a small village in Nagaland were seen pulling a truck out of a gorge, using several ropes attached to the vehicle.

According to reports, the truck which was carrying ginger, met with an accident. The drivers suffered some minor injuries and escaped, leaving the truck.

With no machinery available, the villagers used ropes to pull the truck out.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian