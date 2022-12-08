All section
Nagaland: Stone-Pulling Ceremony Marks 142 Years Of Anglo-Naga Peace Treaty
Nagaland, 8 Dec 2022 4:03 AM GMT
The stone pulling ceremony is a practice of the Angami Naga tribe where a huge stone is pulled to a certain location to be erected as monoliths to commemorate jubilant occasions. The Mezomia Mechü Kehou (MMK) conducted the Angami traditional stone pulling ceremony in commemoration of the 142 years of the Anglo-Naga Peace Treaty at Mezoma village, some 18 Kms from the State capital via Hydro in Western Angami region. Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio graced the stone pulling ceremony as the chief guest.
