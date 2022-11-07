All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'There Were Very Little Facilities Available For People With Disabilities Like Me, So I Decided To Change That'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 7 Nov 2022 6:30 AM GMT | Updated 2022-11-07T12:00:25+05:30check update history
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Priya Sharma, has been on a wheelchair for as long as she can remember and has struggled ten times more than an ordinary person due to the inaccessiblity of the country. Tired of waiting for a change to happen, she decided to take things into her own hands.
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World