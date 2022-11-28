All section
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'My Parents Wanted Me To Get Married And Settle Down Rather Than Pursuing Higher studies'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 28 Nov 2022 9:39 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Carrying the label of ‘homemaker turned career woman,’ Lakshmi Shankar Iyer had challenges right from her growing-up years. But with her dedication and brilliance, she took up challenges that came her way and converted all of them into opportunities.
