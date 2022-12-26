All section
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'My Family Believes I Am A Person With Exceptional Ability'
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 26 Dec 2022 6:52 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Alankar Gupta is a self-taught artist. Being a person with down syndrome, he never found his disability in the way of his art. Now, he makes paintings using fluid art and dreams of opening an art studio one day.
