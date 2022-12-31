All section
My Story: 'My Disorder Deteriorates With Time, But I Did Not Let It Deteriorate My Spirit'
India, 31 Dec 2022
Sachin Shetty is a banker by profession and a dancer and actor by passion. Despite his motor disability, he strongly believes that nothing is impossible and that any door would open if you have a little faith in yourself.
