The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'I Never Felt Bad For The Body I Have, I Learnt To Accept Myself And Be Happy'
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
India, 12 Dec 2022 4:18 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
Malvika Iyer's story is one of courage and determination. From surviving a gruesome bomb blast at the age of 13 that blew off her arms and severely damaged her legs, to winning the highest civilian honour from the President of India, she has come a long way.
