All section
Close
Explore Categories
Explore Tags
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'I Had To Select A Profession Which Would Allow Me To Work In An Accessible & Inclusive Environment'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 20 Nov 2022 9:38 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
Over the years, Sheetal Sharma has performed over a hundred shows at various festivals and events across India and the world. She has been to the US and Europe. She has also won prizes and awards. She secured the second position at World's Dumb and Deaf Magic Festival in Chicago in 2014. @Atypical Advantage
Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tarin Hussain,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Must Reads
Uttar Pradesh: Children Hand Over Charter Of Demands To Government For Inclusion Of Climate Change In Curriculum