The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'I Could Not Speak, But My Painting Spoke With Many People'
Writer: Tarin Hussain
She is hailing from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. She is pursuing Bachelors degree in Mass Communication planning to set off her career as a content crafter.
India, 26 Dec 2022 11:24 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.
Ajay Garg met with an accident when he was just three and it led to significant hearing loss. But he never let it come in way of his painting. His positive approach in the face of difficulties is an inspiration for many.
