My Story: 'From Not Being Accepted By Society To Becoming A Queer Entrepreneur, Journey Wasn't Easy'
India, 3 Jan 2023 8:13 AM GMT
Navel Nazareth, who is 26 and identifies as Queer, is passionate about writing and has worked for a national newspaper. He faced numerous challenges and problems since childhood because of his gender identity. But he never left hope and now aims to empower the LGBTQIA+ community.
