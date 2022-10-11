All section
The Logical Indian Crew
My Story: 'Can An Auto Driver Dream To Become Artist? I Did So & Now Have My Own Band'
Tarin Hussain
Chhattisgarh, 11 Oct 2022 4:08 AM GMT
Editor: Shiva Chaudhary
Creatives: Tarin Hussain
Sameer Khan, from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, had a dream to become a performing artist. He is an auto-driver by profession, but his passion for singing took him miles ahead. Recently, he started his band ‘The New Day.’
