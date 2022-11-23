All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Mumbai: Woman TTE On Local Train Showers Blessings On Passengers With Tickets, Gets Praised
Maharashtra, 23 Nov 2022 3:48 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Mumbai Matters on November 17, shows a woman ticket examiner greeting and wishing passengers while checking tickets on the central line of the Mumbai suburban railway. The short woman clad in a salwar kameez can be seen cheerfully blessing everyone who is showing tickets in the First Class coach. Her unique and polite inspection impressed the passengers and social media users to a great extent. “MumbaiLocal trains need such sincereticket checking staff... like this lady TTE who is unfazed by the crowd around and goes about her duty while blessing all, where male TTEs dare enter,” @mumbaimatterz tweeted.
