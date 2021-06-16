Videos

Mumbai 'Vaccination Scam': Residents Of Housing Society Allege They Were Given Fake COVID Vaccine Shots

Shubham Thakur (Trainee Video Producer) 
India   |   16 Jun 2021 10:19 AM GMT
Editor : Navya Singh | Creatives : Shubham Thakur
A housing society in Mumbai's Kandivali has alleged that people in the society were cheated by some who organized a COVID-19 vaccination camp. Residents fear that they were given fake COVID-19 vaccine shots.

