Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Mankhurd Area, No Injuries Reported
Maharashtra | 6 Feb 2021 8:43 AM GMT
A massive fire broke out at 2:30 pm in a godown near Mankhurd area of Mumbai on Friday.
Huge flames and plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the site. As many as 15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.
The fire engines are trying to control the fire while ensuring that no one is stuck inside the godown. Cause of the fire is yet to be known. No injuries have been reported so far.
