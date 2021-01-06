Mumbai: Police Constable Saves Man From Coming Under Train
Maharashtra | 6 Jan 2021 4:24 AM GMT
In the video, the man was seen getting out of the railway track to pick up his shoe which had fallen while he was trying to cross the platform.
Even after he could see the train approaching, he was still standing at the track to wear his shoe. The constable had to drag the man on the platform to save his life.
