Mumbai City’s Tree Covers Turns Into Garbage Dump; Citizens Sick Of Unsanitary Conditions
Maharashtra, 25 Jan 2023 10:29 AM GMT
A Twitter video shared by Ashoke Pandit on January 15 shows a tree situated at Juhu Scheme, Mumbai, converted into a trash bin. The locals complain that the BMC is lax in the region, and they are sick of unclean footpaths and unsanitary conditions. Every year, Juhu beach and its surrounding areas turn into a garbage dump consisting mainly of plastic waste, including bags and bottles.
