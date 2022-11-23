All section
Mumbai: British-Era Carnac Bridge Dismantled; 400 workers & Cranes Deployed For Mega Exercise
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Maharashtra, 23 Nov 2022 3:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
Central Railway managed to dismantle the British-era Carnac bridge between CSMT and Masjid stations in Mumbai before time on November 20 after operating a 27-hour traffic block that was supposed to end at 2 am on November 21, officials said. As many as 400 workers along with 30-35 officers and additional 100 supervisors were pressed into service to pull down the steel structure. A total of four cranes, three cranes of 350 tonnes and one of 500 tonnes, and also four Hydra cranes for shifting of release material were deployed.
