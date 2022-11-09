All section
Mother Of 3 Becomes First Woman E-Rickshaw Driver Of J&K, Wants To Provide Better Living To Her Children
Jammu and Kashmir, 9 Nov 2022 9:28 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
Creatives : Tarin Hussain
The first female e-rickshaw driver in the valley not only works as a professional e-rickshaw driver carrying passengers but also makes good money out of it. She is a mother to three and believes balancing her work and household chores isn't tough at all.
