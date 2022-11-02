All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Morbi Bridge Collapse: Search & Rescue Operation Underway In Gujarat
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.
Gujarat, 2 Nov 2022 3:53 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
At least 134 people lost their lives in the bridge collapse which took place in Morbi town of the Saurashtra region on October 30. According to the information, the rescue and search operation is still underway.
