The Logical Indian Crew
Monitor Your Screen Time: Know How 20-20-20 Rule Can Help Ease Digital Eye Strain
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Others/World, 15 Oct 2022 2:39 AM GMT
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The 20-20-20 rule involves taking a 20-second break from looking at a screen every 20 minutes. During the break, a person focuses on an object like a tree or a building that is at least 20 feet away, which relaxes the eye muscles.
