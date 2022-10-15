All section
The Logical Indian Crew

Monitor Your Screen Time: Know How 20-20-20 Rule Can Help Ease Digital Eye Strain

Priyanka Jaiswal

Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

Others/World,  15 Oct 2022 2:39 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Priyanka Jaiswal

Video Journalist

A Journalism graduate and a storyteller at heart, who likes to dote on stories around. No matter if it's Personal or Political, Priyanka always attempts to find a way to make sure that people get the correct information at the right time and in the right way.

See article by Priyanka Jaiswal

The 20-20-20 rule involves taking a 20-second break from looking at a screen every 20 minutes. During the break, a person focuses on an object like a tree or a building that is at least 20 feet away, which relaxes the eye muscles.

Eyesight 
Stress 
screen time 

