Money Heist Kanpur! Thieves Dig 10-Feet-Long Tunnel To Break Into SBI, Loot Nearly ₹1 Crore Of Gold
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal

Uttar Pradesh, 24 Dec 2022 10:47 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal

In a shocking incident of robbery on December 23 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, thieves broke open a chest at a bank and looted gold worth ₹ 1 crore. They entered the bank's vault through a 10-foot-long, 4-foot-wide tunnel. The police official said, "It could be an insider's job who executed the crime with the help of expert criminals. We have found some leads, including fingerprints from the strong room, which might help crack the heist."
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
