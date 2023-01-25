All section
Men's Ice Hockey Championship: ITBP Wins 16th CEC Final Match Held In Ladakh
Ladakh, 25 Jan 2023 5:53 AM GMT
After a consecutive title win by the Ladakh Scouts team from the last three years, the team of Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 'A' finally broke the winning streak of LSRC 'A' and won this year's final match of the 16th CEC Cup Men's Ice Hockey Championship by 3-0. The 16th CEC Men's Ice Hockey championship concluded at the Ice hockey rink NDS stadium Leh.
Writer : Priyanka Jaiswal,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary,
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal