Men's Hockey World Cup 2023! Spectacular Opening Ceremony Held In Odisha
Writer: Priyanka Jaiswal
Odisha, 14 Jan 2023 5:02 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh |
Creatives : Priyanka Jaiswal
The 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup kicked off, on January 12, with a magnificent opening ceremony at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. The hour-long opening ceremony was preceded and succeeded by colourful cultural programmes mesmerising the packed audience. International Hockey Federation president Tayyab Ikram and Hockey India chairman Dilip Tirkey were also present at the glittering ceremony to welcome members of all the 16 participating teams. Odisha hosted the mega event twice consecutively, the last in 2018, and called the state the "Land of Hockey."
