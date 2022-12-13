All section
Meghalaya: CPGSAS Conducts Farmers' Training Program To Demonstrate Mustard Cultivation At Umklai Village
Writer: Tarin Hussain
Meghalaya, 13 Dec 2022 4:03 AM GMT
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary |
College of Post Graduate Studies in Agricultural Sciences, CAU, conducted a farmer's awareness and training program on December 2 and organized a field demonstration on the cultivation of HYVs of mustard in rice fallows at Umklai village. A total of 85 farmers from 4 villages attended the program.
