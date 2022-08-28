All section
The Logical Indian Crew
Mathura: Students Create Chair-Bridge For Teacher In Flooded School
Writer: Tareen Hussain
Uttar Pradesh, 28 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Editor : Ankita Singh
Creatives : Tareen Hussain
The incident happened at a primary school in Baldev Gram Panchayat Dagheta in the Baldeo part of Mathura on 27 July. The children lined up chairs in order to help the teacher reach the other end of the place as the verandah of the school was waterlogged. However, the head of the government school has defended the teacher involved by saying that the bridge was made because the teacher had a skin allergy and could not walk in contaminated water.
